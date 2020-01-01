Reports: Chelsea eye move for Manchester United target in January

English Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s star striker Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports.

The London-based club have been in the market to sign players in order to bolster their squad after their transfer ban for signing minors from abroad was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

As per the latest report, the Blues’ hierarchy are considering making a move for Lyon’s Dembele as a replacement for veteran striker Olivier Giroud who is set to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.

The 23-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United in the past.

However, it will be interesting to see if Lyon will let the former Fulham striker leave in January considering the fact that they will not have the services of star striker Memphis Depay for a major part of the rest of their campaign.

Dembele has been at Lyon since the summer of 2018 when he moved from the Scottish club Celtic for a reported transfer fee of €22million.

Since then, the French U21 international has represented his current club in 71 matches in all competitions, scoring 30 goals along with providing eight assists.