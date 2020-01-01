English Premier League outfit Manchester United are going through a tough phase in their history as they have have not won a league title since 2012-13 season and it does not look like it is going to change in the near future as well.

Under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils are now in a transitional phase where they are fixing different areas of the squad which needs to be addressed in order to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

One area which United’s hierarchy were eager to strengthen in January is the attacking front which became considerably weaker when Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left the club in the summer transfer window and their replacements could not arrive in time.

Since then, the Manchester-based club have been linked with a number of targets in the recent past including young sensation Erling Braut Haaland, who became the club’s number-one target for the mid-season transfer window.

However, the Norway international eventually decided to join German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg for a reported transfer fee of €20million.

Therefore, we have identified a list of possible candidates United can turn their attention to after missing out on their prime target to bolster their attacking unit.

1: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is highly-rated in the football community and has now beginning to showcase his talent for his club after managing to score 10 goals in 22 matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign, which included two in two matches under new manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Sun reported on Tuesday that United are already evaluating the possibility of making a move for the England U21 international who is being around £50 million. Considering the fact that Calvert-Lewin has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2022, it is highly unlikely that Everton will think about letting him leave in the mid-season transfer window.

2: Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan)

AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek has had a rollercoaster of a ride in 2019 which started with him becoming the most in-form striker in Europe and ended with reports of his move away from San Siro. The Milan-based club have recently signed veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović on a six-month deal which can be extended for another 12 months which intensified the rumours regarding Piatek’s future at the club. The Poland international is a proven goal scorer after managing to net 86 times in his short career in the club football and with so much pace available at United on the wings, he might well prove to be an ideal choice for the club in terms of long-term solution.

3: Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund)

Paco Alcacer’s future at Borussia Dortmund is uncertain following the arrival of Haaland in the January transfer window. The Spain international has been in decent form for the BVB in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score seven goals along with providing two assists in 15 matches in all competitions. For someone who is just 26-year-old and is a proven goal scorer, Alcacer might prove to be a really good fit for United, both in short and long-term future.

4: Edinson Cavani (PSG)

PSG’s Edinson Cavani can prove to be a real bargain purchase for the Manchester-based club in the January transfer window. The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and has been informed that he will not be rewarded with an extension after the arrival of Mauro Icardi from Inter in the summer. Some recent reports from France and Spain suggested that PSG will demand around £8.5 million for the departure of the 32-year-old in the January transfer window which can be considered as a real bargain for a player who has scored 337 first-team goals in his career in just 545 matches.

5: Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Napoli’s Dries Mertens is another player who will be available for a bargain price in the mid-season transfer window. The Belgium international is also in the final year of his contract and is now looking certain to leave the Naples-based outfit in the near future. Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Mertens will be available for a fee in the region of just £8.5 million to clubs outside Italy in January which is a mouth-watering price for a player who has scored 118 goals along with providing 71 assists in just 304 matches for Napoli in all competitions.