Reports: Real Madrid make contact with Liverpool star over possible summer move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly “made contact” with Liverpool star Sadio Mane ahead of a potential summer move.

This is according to Le10Sport, who reports via Goal that Real Madrid are interested in signing Mane at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Much has already been spoken on the Senegal international, who finished runner-up with his national team in the 2019 African Cup of Nations and with Liverpool in the 2018-19 Premier League. The pacy winger also lifted his first-ever Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with the Reds later in the same year, before winning the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup as well.

The 27-year-old has been one of the best performers in Jurgen Klopp’s side, since arriving from Southampton at the end of the 2016-17 season. So far, he has made 150 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, and has also scored 73 goals and provided 33 assists.

Mane was also a part of the final top-five Ballon d’Or shortlist in 2019, where he finished fourth – behind winner Lionel Messi, second-placed Virgil van Dijk and third-placed Cristiano Ronaldo. And now, as per Le10Sport‘s report, it seems that Real Madrid wants to sign him next summer.

It is no secret that Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane is looking for alternative options to bolster his team’s attack. Zidane’s other options in the transfer market include Adama Traore, Christian Eriksen and Lautaro Martinez, as per the information from various sources.