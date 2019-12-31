Reports: Chelsea, Arsenal set to battle over Brazilian starlet

Chelsea and Arsenal are two clubs expected to be heavily involved in the transfer market. The two London outfit are looking to reinforce their sqaud and their search for new players has led them to one player. As a result, reports claim that the pair is set to battle it out in the market for his services.

According to a report by Daily Mail, both Chelsea and Arsenal are looking to sign Athletico Paranaense starlet Bruno Guimaraes. The 22-year-old central midfielder has put in some good displays this year leading to a widespread interest in his services.

Meanwhile, the English pair are set to face further competition for Guimaraes from other European giants. Both Atletico Madrid and SL Benfica are said to be keen on the midfielder as well. Guimaraes, in turn, has been capped by the Brazil U-23 team and also holds a Spanish passport.

The report suggests that Chelsea had retained an interest in the midfielder from before their transfer ban while Arsenal are looking for a replacement for Granit Xhaka. The Swiss central midfielder is said to be closing in on a return to Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin.

Both the London giants seemingly sent scouts to keep a close eye on the player and could make a possible move for him in the upcoming transfer window.