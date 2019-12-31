Reports: Liverpool looking to trigger €75million release clause of La Liga star in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Liverpool are keen to sign Sevilla star Diego Carlos during the upcoming January transfer window.

This is according to El Desmarque, who has claimed that the Reds, under the leadership of their manager Jurgen Klopp, are even ready to trigger his release clause of €75million, to make him their player in January.

Carlos, who is a centre-back by trade, joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Nantes for a transfer fee of €15million, just before the beginning of the 2019-20 season. Since then, he has made 20 appearances for the Spanish side across various competitions, and has also scored two goals so far.

The 26-year-old is currently on a five-year contract at Sevilla, and his release clause fee is rumoured to be about €75million. El Desmarque‘s report also claims that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane initially had plans to sign him as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos, before Liverpool overtook them in the transfer race by apparently deciding to trigger his release clause before them.

Needless to say, the defending European Champions are currently on a purple patch, having remained undefeated in the first half of the Premier League season while also advancing to the knockouts of the Champions League. Signing Carlos would definitely improve Liverpool’s squad further and make them nearly invincible.