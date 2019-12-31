Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals emotional reason for his interest to join Real Madrid

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he has quite an emotional reason for his interest to join La Liga giants Real Madrid at some point during his career.

Aubameyang, who was formerly a player for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, revealed to L’Equipe two years ago that he had promised his grandfather that he would join Real Madrid.

“Before he died two years ago [it is now four years since his death] I promised him that one day I would play for Real Madrid,” he was quoted as saying by AS.

“My grandfather was from Avila, not far from Madrid. It’s what I said to him. I know it’s not easy but it’s something I keep in mind,” he added further.

Turning 31 this summer, the Gabon international has just 18 months remaining on his current contract at Arsenal. Various sources have reported that he may hence be feeling he has one final opportunity to secure a big transfer, which is why he is keen on the potential Real Madrid switch.

It is no secret that Aubameyang had already tried once before to move to Los Blancos, while he was still playing for Borussia Dortmund.

However, the move failed to take off and shortly afterwards, Arsenal came calling with a transfer fee of €60million.