Reports: Chelsea set to beat Liverpool, Manchester United for signing of star attacker

With Chelsea no longer held back by a transfer ban, it has been understood that they are keen to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The team’s attack is reportedly their manager Frank Lampard’s biggest concern, and as per the information from various sources, he is ready to beat their Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United for the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea have attempted to make checks on whether or not Werner has a release clause that could be activated in January, ahead of making a formal offer to Leipzig. According to the English news agency, there has been confusion over a supposed release clause in the German striker’s contract – sometimes, it has been quoted as low as £25.6million while at other times, it has been quoted as high as £51.2million.

Chelsea are hence reportedly trying clear the air surrounding this situation, ahead of a potential January transfer move.

Meanwhile, Leipzig have made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to keep Werner with them for the rest of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The star attacker has scored 23 goals in 24 games for Leipzig this season so far.