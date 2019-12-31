Reports: Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Real Madrid star to Everton as first big name signing

Carlo Ancelotti has taken over the reins as new Everton boss, and exciting times await the Toffees. The Italian comes in with a huge amount of experience and an ability to attract some of the biggest players in the world. That seems to be taking effect already.

Transfermarkt expert Nicolo Schira is now reporting that Ancelotti being named Everton head coach means that players from some of his former clubs might come to Goodison Park, and one of them could be arriving soon.

Schira reports that James Rodriguez is one of the players that is being considered, especially since the Colombian has found it difficult to break into Zinedine Zidane’s squad for the most part.

The midfielder spent time on loan at Bayern Munich, only to be brought back to the Santiago Bernabeu with no guarantees of playing time.

Several clubs have been linked with Rodriguez, but perhaps his asking price of €42m may have been a barrier for most. However, armed with some monetary backing, Everton could actually be frontrunners to sign James pretty soon.