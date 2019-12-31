Arsenal told that Chelsea star will be willing to join them if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves

Arsenal fans may well be seeing a familiar face back at the Emirates Stadium if transfer expert Ian McGarry is to be believed after his claims point to the fact that Olivier Giroud could be heading back to North London.

It is being reported by The Express that Chelsea have offered Giroud plus cash to Lyon for the services of their striker Moussa Dembele, and while that transfer is being pondered, things may change closer to home.

The future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in serious doubt after the recent troubles faced by the Gunners, and should he end up leaving, Chelsea may choose to send Giroud back to Arsenal.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s representatives have made it very clear to Arsenal that their client wants to leave Arsenal in January,” McGarry revealed on the Transfer Window Podcast.

“Aubameyang has the type of personality that he would certainly agitate for a move if that were the case that he needed to.

“There’s definite interest from Real Madrid and also Barcelona for the 30-year-old who is the second top scorer in the Premier League.

“Now, that would mean Arsenal are short of a striker.

“Who do you go for? Oh look, there’s Olivier Giroud over at Chelsea, he’s a former Arsenal player, he knows the team, he knows the club, maybe he would be open to coming back.

“It’s not the biggest stretch of imagination and I understand that Giroud would be open to moving back to Arsenal and staying in London.

“That wouldn’t necessarily affect Chelsea’s interest in Dembele. Dembele’s valued at around €60m, they certainly have that money to spend.

“Of course they had no incomings last summer because of the transfer ban which has now been lifted, so Chelsea are willing to spend.

“I believe Lampard would not be averse to letting Giroud going to Arsenal, after all they allowed David Luiz to go there last summer just at the end of the transfer window.

“There’s reasonable relations between the clubs so there’s no history that would prevent them selling Giroud to Arsenal.

“He’s going to be cheap, probably around £5m, in the last six months of his contract. So I can see Giroud moving south to France or north London.”