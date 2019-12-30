Reports: Manchester United turn to Portuguese midfielder after failing to sign Erling Haaland

Manchester United failed to sign Erling Braut Haaland when it seemed like the deal was done, but the Red Devils have now turned their attention to filling the midfield role, and have their sights set on one Portugal International.

Sky Sports are reporting that United are interested in Gedson Fernandes, who is currently playing at Benfica. The midfielder may not be one of the high profile names that the club has been linked with recently, but he seems to have enough quality to keep the big names interested.

The 20-year-old has reportedly fallen out of favour with Benfica coach Bruno Lage, and the player’s representatives are keen to find him a club in England that would cost any team somewhere in the region of £34m after a loan spell.

The report also says that Fernandes has a release clause worth a whopping £102m, but Benfica believe that realistically they aren’t in a position to demand that much money for a player who hasn’t featured in the last seven games.

It remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would take a gamble on another Portuguese player after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani did so brilliantly at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.