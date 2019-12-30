How much Borussia Dortmund had to pay for Manchester United target Erling Haaland – Reports

Despite much persuasion, Manchester United lost the race for young striker Erling Braut Haaland to Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian forward joined them on a five-year contract after the Red Devils supposedly decided to retract their offer at the last moment. Here’s how much he is said to have cost the German side.

Borussia Dortmund snapped up Norwegian wonder-kid Erling Haaland after triggering his release clause, reportedly €20 Million. However, a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, via Football Italia, the forward seemingly cost the German side much more than that.

In addition to his release clause, Dortmund reportedly paid €15 Million in commission to agent Mino Raiola. Furthermore, the Bundesliga side also paid €10 Million signing on fee to Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland. German outlet Bild also claimed that the striker will earn €8 Million per season in net wages until 2024, should he remain at the club by then.

Manchester United, Juventus, and RB Leipzig were also said to be interested in the striker. However, both United and Juventus decided to withdraw their proposals as they were unwilling to accept Raiola’s terms.

Haaland will officially register as a new Dortmund player once the January window is open. He is expected to make his debut against FC Koln on January 25, 2019. He will also be available to play against Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, following the scrapping of the cup-tied rule.