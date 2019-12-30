Reports: Manchester United star given time to look for new club ahead of January window

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United are gearing up for a big winter transfer window. The Red Devils are in the hunt for reinforcements, which in turn may see some stalwarts depart. One such player is edging closer to the exit and has reportedly been given time off from first-team duty to sort out his future.

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have given defender Marcos Rojo some extra time off to sort his future out. The Argentina international is said to be currently in his native country for the holidays but the club has kept him on standby as they sort his future out.

Rojo was expected to leave the club in the summer window of 2019 following the arrival of Harry Maguire on a world-record fee. However, a deadline day move to Everton broke down on deadline day and the Argentinian ended up staying at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, with Eric Bailly set to return from his injury, along with the current centre-back options Manchester United have, the club are seemingly okay with letting Rojo leave for the right offer.

United themselves are in the hunt for new players in the market. The club is looking to sign a forward to add depth in their attack but recently missed out on Erling Haaland and Mario Mandzukic, both of whom were their targets at some point.