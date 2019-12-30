Reports: Vietnam star Dang Van Lam edging closer to J-League move

The Asian transfer season is in full swing, as teams across the continent prepare for their domestic leagues. The Japanese J1 League is among them, with the 2020 edition set to begin shortly after the turn of the year. One team has laid their eyes on Vietnam star Dang Van Lam and will attempt to bring him in ahead of the new season.

According to a report by The Thao 24/7, J1 league side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo are eyeing a move for Vietnam international Dang Van Lam. The goalkeeper is currently on the books of Thailand club, Muangthong United, who he joined in 2019.

However, the report also claims the Consadole will decide to take either Van Lam or midfielder Martin Lo for the season. They recently hired a Vietnamese-Japanese translator indicating that a move for a Vietnam player may be made in the near future. Reports earlier indicated that the Japanese side attempted to land attacked Nguyen Quang Hai initially, however, he turned the move down in favour of staying at Hanoi FC.

Consadole Sapporo finished tenth in the 2019 J1 League, slipping down six positions from the previous season. The Sapporo-based side wrapped up their season with forty-six points, one behind Gamba Osaka, Vissel Kobe, and Oita Trinita.