Borussia Dortmund win race to sign Salzburg talent Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland will move to Borussia Dortmund in January despite reported interest from RB Leipzig, Juventus and Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund have seen off competition from a host of major European clubs to sign Salzburg talent Erling Haaland, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The Norway international has signed on until 2024, putting an end to the speculation around his future that had been fuelled by his scintillating impact with Salzburg in the Champions League.

Haaland, 19, only joined Salzburg at the start of 2019 having agreed a move from Molde the previous August, but his form this season has forced Europe’s biggest clubs to take notice.

After making only two appearances in last season’s Austrian Bundesliga, Haaland has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence by netting 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

The powerful striker scored eight goals from just four Champions League starts, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski the only player to find the net more.