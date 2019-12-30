Reports: Real Madrid order Zinedine Zidane to give up on Paul Pogba chase

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of compatriot and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Zidane was desperate to get the Frenchman on board in the summer transfer window of 2019 but United managed to hold on to him. However, Madrid maintained their interest in Pogba with multiple outlets still linking him with a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Pogba, too, was believed to have his heart set on a transfer to Madrid but with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. staying firm in their stance, he had to stay put. Now while many outlets are still claiming that the midfielder will leave the Manchester-based club for Los Blancos, reports from Spain have now emerged that they want to give up on his chase.

According to reports in AS, Madrid have informed manager Zinedine Zidane to give up on Pogba’s chase and instead focus on grooming Federico Valverde, who has been a revelation in the middle of the park for the club this season. Madrid signed the Uruguayan midfielder for €5 million in 2016 and he was promoted to the first team only this year.

However, he has been fairly impressive since joining the senior squad and Real Madrid hierarchy believes that it’s better to groom the 21-year-old than spend in excess of €100 million for Pogba.