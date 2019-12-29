Reports: Manchester United ready to wait until summer to sign Tottenham Hotspur star for free

Manchester United are reportedly ready to wait until the summer transfer window to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen, who wants to leave the North London club. Real Madrid have shown their interest in Eriksen as well while Italian clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan have been linked with him as well.

Eriksen’s contract with Tottenham is set to run down in the summer of 2020 and clubs will be able to sign him on a free deal then. United believe that summer could be the right time to make a move for the Spurs star, if reports from Telegraph are to be believed. The North London club have been trying to tie Eriksen down on a longer contract but the midfielder has made his desire of leaving the club known to manager Jose Mourinho.

The report claims that the Denmark international is one of the star players United are monitoring and though they are aware that he is available to sign in the January window as well, they would want to sign him on a free deal than shell out around £40million in the winter window. The report adds that Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is on Manchester United’s radar as well.