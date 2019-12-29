Reports: Barcelona set to launch bid for Chelsea star to cover for injured Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are ready to submit a bid for Chelsea winger Willian who they view as a potential cover for injury-prone Ousmane Dembele. The Brazilian’s contract with the Premier League giants is set to expire in the summer next year, which increases the chance of a January move away from the club.

As per reports from Spain (via The Sun), the Spanish giants are ready to launch yet another bid for Willian in the upcoming January window, after failing to sign him in the previous attempt. Barcelona believe the 31-year-old could turn out to be more than a worthy cover for Dembele, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an injury. He is expected to return mid-February.

Recently, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had claimed that the club are in talks with the Brazilian for a contract extension. He even added that his players are very fond of Willian and that he is happy with the winger’s commitment too.

“He’s in talks with the club. He speaks with the club on the money side of it,” Lampard is quoted as saying by Daily Express.

“The experience helps when you have got a young team, when the other options are younger, experience certainly helps. All his team-mates love him – he’s a low-maintenance player to have in the squad; so yes I am really happy with him. He’s great for me, especially when he plays like he did the other day – it was an incredible performance.”