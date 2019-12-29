Arsenal are expected to dip into the January transfer market to provide new boss Mikel Arteta with cover in several positions. The Gunners are currently eleventh on the table and have already changed two managers. Latest reports link them with an Atletico Madrid star who is yet to show his true talents with the Rojiblancos.

According to a report by AS, via The Sun, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Lemar. The French winger, who joined the Rojiblancos in 2018, is yet to show his best form for the Spanish giants and could now be heading out instead.

Arsenal are said to be eyeing a loan deal for the France international, with an option to purchase him outright at the end of his spell. The Gunners were initially interested in Lemar following his successful AS Monaco spell, however, he instead chose to join Diego Simeone’s side. Presently, the London side is said to be back in for him with Ligue 1 club Lyon also keen.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been linked with several players following the appointment of Mikel Arteta. Reports state that they are eyeing moves for Bundesliga pair, Kevin Volland and Dayot Upamecano. Granit Xhaka, on the other hand, is edging closer to the exit.