Reports: Philippines star Neil Etheridge linked with a return to Premier League

Philippines international Neil Etheridge became the first from his country to play in the Premier League last year. The shot-stopper was the number one choice for Cardiff City throughout the season which, for them, ended in relegation. However, the custodian earned rave reviews for his displays and could return to the top-flight soon.

According to a report by The Sun, Premier League side West Ham United is eyeing a move for Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the winter window. The Hammers, however, are also targetting former goalkeeper Darren Randolph and will only approach Etheridge should the deal for Randolph fall through.

Etheridge became the first player from the Philippines to feature regularly in the league in the 2018/19 season. The shot-stopper was deployed by Neil Warnock for Cardiff City and ended the season by collecting more clean sheets than Manchester United’s David de Gea. Nevertheless, it wasn’t enough to save the Bluebirds from dropping back into the Championship.

West Ham have run into trouble this season, especially in the goalkeeping department. The Hammers brought in Roberto and David Martin to act as back-up to Lukasz Fabianski prior to the start of the season but both have failed to step up to the mark. As a result, they are now looking to add another goalkeeper in the mix and solidify the position. Roberto, meanwhile, is also linked with a move away from the club.

Currently, the Hammers are searching for a new manager after they sacked Manuel Pellegrini following a loss against Leicester City.