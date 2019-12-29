Manchester United are expected to be heavily involved in the January transfer window, following a shaky season so far. However, reports claim that they have now postponed the signing of one key target until next summer when they will be able to nab him on a free.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are ready to wait until next season to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen on a free transfer. The Demark international has just six months remaining on his contract and could even enter into a pre-contract agreement with him after January 1, 2020.

Eriksen’s current coach Jose Mourinho recently stated that the Dane has made up his mind regarding his future and that he will reveal it at the right time.

“I know his future,” Mourinho said.

“Or, I think I know his future because his communication with me is completely open and honest and we trust each other. The only thing I can tell you is that I know his future, but I’m not going to be the one to speak about his future. It has to be him to speak about his future when he makes the decision to speak about his future.”

A central attacking midfielder is what most fans and experts suggest Manchester United are lacking this season, with only Paul Pogba the creative source in the team. However, the Red Devils did not require the services of the Frenchman or any other playmaker when they faced Burnley, as they came out with a comfortable 2-0 win.