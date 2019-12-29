Reports: Chelsea star attracting interest from two MLS sides

Chelsea are set for a busy January after their transfer ban was removed by Court of Arbitration for Sports. The Blues will now be able to buy players and as a result, will sanction sales of bit-part members of the squad. One such player is being eyed by two Major League Soccer sides.

According to a report by Goal, Chelsea star Pedro is wanted by Major League Soccer sides New York City FC and Inter Miami. The Premier League winner’s contract is up at the end of the current season and will be available for a bargain fee in January.

The Spanish winger recently admitted that he would drop everything to return to former club Barcelona, although the chances of that happening remain slim.

“If they call me, I’d leave it all,” Pedro said in an interview with L’Esportiu. (via Marca)

“There was a moment this pre-season, when we played against Barcelona, that, after speaking to [Ernesto Valverde], I saw a chance.

“But the door closed quickly. At this moment, I don’t know what is going to happen to me, only that I finish my contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.”

The FIFA World Cup winner has made ten appearances for Chelsea this season in all competitions and has one goal to his name.