Reports: Manchester United to battle Paris Saint Germain for Leicester City defender

The rumour mill is in full swing as we head towards the January transfer window. Manchester United are one club linked with several moves. Latest reports link the Red Devils with one Leicester City defender for whom they will have to fight Paris Saint Germain and wait until the summer.

According to a report by Le 10 Sport, via The Sun, Manchester United are set to fight Paris Saint Germain for Leicester City defender, Ricardo Pereira. The right-back signed for the Foxes ahead of the 2018/19 season and has been a stalwart in the team since, playing in several positions.

Nevertheless, both clubs will have to wait until the summer to bring the full-back in, with the former Premier League champions against selling their star defender in January. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain are joined in their pursuit for Pereira by several ‘unnamed’ Italian clubs.

Manchester United invested heavily in their defence ahead of the 2019/20 season and even paid Leicester City a world record fee for a defender to sign Harry Maguire. The Red Devils also spent upwards of £50 Million to sign right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been one of the team’s standout performers this season.

The English side remains in the hunt for a full-back, however, and Pereira’s versatility makes him a target. PSG, meanwhile, would be looking to replace Thomas Meunier who is out of contract at the end of the current season.