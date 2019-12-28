Manchester United are among the clubs in the hunt for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker lit up the UEFA Champions League this season with his displays and look set to move away from EB Salzburg in January. While the Red Devils have followed him closely, reports claim that he has decided to join another club.

According to a report by Tuttosport, via Daily Mail, RB Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland has decided to snub Manchester United to join Juventus instead. The forward has been the subject of interest from several top European clubs but is now set to end the speculation by joining the Serie A giants.

RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester United were supposedly in the race for Haaland along with Juventus. The report claims that all four clubs activated his £26 Million release clause but the player chose to go with Juventus. He will now sign a reported £6.8 Million-worth deal with the Bianconeri with agent Mino Raiola personally seeing the transfer through.

Meanwhile, Juventus themselves have a spot open in their squad after selling Mario Mandzukic to Qatar-based Al Duhail. The Croatian striker signed for them following a six-month embargo in Turin after he was snubbed by new manager Maurizio Sarri.