Reports: Arsenal ready to make £40 Million defender Mikel Arteta’s first signing

Arsenal fought back to draw against struggling Bournemouth in Mikel Arteta’s first match in charge of the senior team. The Gunners, however, remain eleventh in the table and will be looking to bring in reinforcements in January. Reports claim that they are now ready to bring in one promising defender.

According to a report by The Sun, Arsenal are ready to make a move for RB Leipzig defender, Dayot Upamecano. The Gunners were reportedly after the Frenchman in the summer as well, but were rebuffed by Leipzig and ended up signing David Luiz from Chelsea instead.

However, contract talks between Upamecano and the German giants have stalled, with the youngster’s release clause also set to fall by £30 Million. Arsenal, as such, could take advantage of the situation and sign the centre-back with a bid in the region of €40 Million, after having one for £55 Million plus rejected in the summer.

Furthermore, the report from Sun also suggests Tanguy Kouassi’s impending arrival as a possible reason for Upamecano’s departure. The 17-year-old is expected to sign for Leipzig in the coming days after letting his contract run down with Paris Saint Germain.

Arsenal currently sit eleventh in the league and face Chelsea and Manchester United in consecutive matches next.