The January transfer window is set to open in a few days with clubs already ready with their shopping lists. Chelsea is one club expected to be heavily involved in the market, with players linked with a move to or away from the club. One such player has been targetted by Inter Milan who will have to pay extra due to Antonio Conte.

According to a report by The Sun, Inter Milan will have to pay Chelsea £9 Million above the asking price if they are to sign wing-back Marcos Alonso. The Blues are unwilling to sell the Spaniard on the cheap to former coach Antonio Conte, who is currently in charge of the Nerazzurri.

Conte and Chelsea parted ways in the summer of 2018, with their rocky relationship culminating in a bitter divorce. The Italian then took his former side to the court for compensation, which the report says was in the region of £9 Million. The Blues, in turn, look to recoup that amount of money by selling Alonso to the Italian giants for £9 Million above his transfer fee!

Furthermore, the report suggests that the Serie A side may offer to take Alonso on loan to avoid paying the extra transfer fee. Reports, meanwhile, have also linked them with a move for striker Olivier Giroud, with the Frenchman set to leave Chelsea in the coming days.