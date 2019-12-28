Reports: Juventus approach Barcelona star as rumours of January exit gain pace

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is expected to leave the club for Serie A in the upcoming January transfer window with multiple reports linking him with Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan. However, it seems that Juventus have reportedly contacted Vidal for a possible move as well.

According to reports by journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, though Inter still believe they can complete the deal for Chilean midfielder and are in talks with Barcelona regarding the same, Juventus have contacted Vidal as well and might play spoilsport for their Italian rivals.

Vidal had recently said that he and his representatives ‘will see’ regarding a possible move away from the Catalan club in the upcoming January window.

“My representative is who has to see that, but I’m calm and happy at Barcelona. When I return, we’ll see. Now I want to be with my family, and after that return and take a decision.

“I’m not the one who makes the decision to play or not – that’s the coach. But people see that, so that makes me calm, and I’ll continue taking advantage of all my opportunities and continue scoring, which is what I like to do.

“I hope to lift the trophies that lie ahead of us at the end of the season,” he had said.