Reports: Ed Woodward gives green light to Manchester United’s £80m bid for Leicester star

It appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long term plans to make Manchester United great again might finally be kicking into high gear in terms of having a squad good enough to compete for trophies. Reports now suggest that a Leicester City star is next on the agenda.

Daily Star are reporting that Manchester United want James Maddison, and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has given the green light to sanction £80m for the attacking midfielder to make his way to Old Trafford.

Maddison has been one of the top performers this season for the Foxes, specially shining under the man management of Brendan Rodgers, resulting in Leicester making it to second place in the Premier League table.

But United are in the hunt to sign the English player, as they believe that the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James might not have enough firepower in the long run to sustain a title charge for the Red Devils.

While Man United fans would love for this deal to be done as early as the January transfer window, chances are that Maddison could be a part of a huge summer spend for the English giants, who may even be prepared to offer a bumper contract to the Leicester City star.