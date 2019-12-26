Barcelona & Manchester United target wants to take ‘next step’ in his career

Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo, who is reportedly a transfer target of the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, has claimed that his cycle with the Croatian club is over and he is looking to take the ‘next step’ in his football career.

The 21-year-old, who is an attacking midfielder but can play on the wings as well, was reportedly a summer target for United and Barcelona. However, he decided to stay put and feature in the UEFA Champions League for Zagreb, where he has scored five goals and provided four assists (including qualifiers).

“Honestly, I know absolutely nothing about it. It’s for my manager Andy Bara and my dad. However, I’m not burdened by this,” Olmo had told Croatian publication T-Portal when quizzed about his links with the two aforementioned clubs in the summer window.

With Atletico Madrid now heavily interested in the Spanish playmaker, he is now looking for a way out.

“Last summer was an ideal time to take a next step,” Olmo told Jugones (via Goal).

“In the end it did not happen and I said that I was equally happy because I wanted to play Champions League. But I think my cycle there is over and I want to take the next step to continue improving.”