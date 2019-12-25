Reports: Real Madrid ready to sell star player to fund Christian Eriksen move in January

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a creative midfielder for quite some time now. Los Blancos spent almost all of the summer transfer window earlier this year in search of a playmaker but failed to sign one despite identifying the likes of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen as potential signings.

However, the Zinedine Zidane-managed side maintained their interest in both the aforementioned midfielders and with Eriksen’s contract set to run out in the summer next year, they have made him a priority signing for the January window. And in order to fund a move for the Tottenham star, they have offered Isco to Spurs’ London-based rivals, Chelsea, if reports from The Mirror are to be believed.

The report claims that Madrid are hoping to earn around £44 million from the Spanish playmaker’s sale which they will use to fund a January move for Eriksen. Chelsea, who are free to sign players in January, are yet to take a decision on Isco, however. Spurs would be willing to sell Eriksen in the winter window as well so that they can bag a transfer amount rather than losing him on a free deal in the summer next year.