Reports: Arsenal plotting loan deal for Juventus midfielder to replace Granit Xhaka

Arsenal, having appointed Mikel Arteta as the new permanent manager, are now looking forward to the January transfer window to add more firepower to the squad. Moreover, Granit Xhaka is seemingly on his way out and thus the club need to sign a replacement as well.

Though Arsenal did sign Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos on a year-long loan, the Spaniard has failed to cement a spot in the starting XI owing to a shaky start and an injury lay-off. As a result, the London-based outfit are aiming to add another midfielder to their ranks and not wait for Xhaka’s departure before making their move.

According to reports in Foot Mercato, the Gunners have identified out of favour Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a potential loan signing. The Frenchman moved to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window earlier this year but has failed to find his way into Maurizio Sarri’s plans, which could work in favour of Arsenal.

The report claims that Rabiot is himself looking for a way out of the Italian club and Arsenal could be a good destination for him to resurrect his career.