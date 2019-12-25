Reports: Real Madrid offer out of favour star to Chelsea in potential £44m deal

With Chelsea now free to sign players in the upcoming January transfer window, owner Roman Abramovich is looking to add some firepower to Frank Lampard’s team. Multiple reports have claimed that the Blues are possibly favourites to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. And now another name has joined Chelsea’s potential signings list, that of Real Madrid star Isco.

The Spaniard has been in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s squad and was reportedly looking for a way out of the club in the summer. Though he ultimately stayed put, his performances haven’t been up to the mark and he has failed to score or assist in 10 La Liga appearances this season. As a result, Madrid are ready to part ways with him.

According to reports in The Mirror, Los Blancos have offered Isco to Chelsea in a deal which could cost the London-based club something around £44 million. The Blues were banned from signing players in the summer and are thus now ready to splash the cash in the upcoming winter window.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been linked with the Spanish playmaker in the past and it remains to be seen whether they pounce on the opportunity to sign Isco from Real Madrid, given Zidane and co. are ready to sell. Moreover, Madrid will reportedly use the money from the 27-year-old’s transfer to fund a move for Christian Eriksen.