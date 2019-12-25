Reports: Chelsea turn attention to Bundesliga striker as Lampard prepares January spend

Chelsea are planning a big spend in the January transfer window after the transfer ban imposed on the Blues was lifted recently, and it appears that head coach Frank Lampard has big plans for the coming month.

The Express are reporting that despite Tammy Abraham banging in the goals for Chelsea this season, Lampard wants to add another striker to his squad.

The report says that Timo Werner could be heading to Stamford Bridge in January as Lampard considers him the right man to help the club in the goal scoring department.

The RB Leipzig star has 18 goals in 17 games in the Bundesliga, and would be a good option to partner with the likes of Abraham, Mason Mount and Willian in attack.

Additionally, Jadon Sancho from another German club in Borussia Dortmund is rumoured to be heading to the Bridge, so exciting times await Chelsea fans.

The reigning UEFA Europa League (UEL) Champions are reportedly planning a £150m spend next month, and several names continue to be linked with moving to the London side.

As for Werner in particular, Chelsea are specifically interested in him owing to a £27m release clause in his contract that would make the striker a viable and cheap option up front.