Reports: Manchester United to offer Erling Haaland bumper contract to reject Juventus

Manchester United have been linked with Erling Braut Haaland for the past few months, and it appears that the deal is still far from done. However, the Red Devils are doing all they can to ensure he makes his way to Old Trafford.

It seemed for all money about a week ago that the Norwegian was going to be announced as a Manchester United player at the earliest, but recent reports suggested that Juventus had entered the battle to sign the talented striker as well.

The Sun are now reporting that United are well aware of interest in Haaland from other top European clubs, and are willing to offer him a lucrative deal to ensure he comes to the former Premier League Champions.

‘It’s a Christmas holiday’ – Solskjaer tries to explain why Haaland is flying into Manchester

The report claims that Haaland will earn as much as £200,000 a week if he joins Manchester United, which may also be in part because of the presence of his agent Mino Raiola.

Raiola is no stranger to United, also managing Paul Pogba and constantly trying to broker a deal for the Frenchman out of Old Trafford, but his hard negotiating works well for his clients.

Through United, Raiola looks set to make Haaland a rich man wherever he goes, and Man United fans will hope that he chooses them over other possible options.