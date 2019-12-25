Reports: Manchester United want Serie A defender after being unimpressed by Harry Maguire

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80m but it is fair to say that the central defender has flattered to deceive this season. As a result, the club might be looking for reinforcements.

The Express is reporting that United have not given up their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly, who was linked with the Red Devils for a long time before they decided to go for Maguire instead.

However, the shaky form of the centre back has forced manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to look for a backup, and that might just come in the form of the Napoli star, who could come for cheaper than Maguire did.

“It’s my information that Koulibaly has informed Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis of his desire to leave the club in January,” transfer expert Ian McGarry told Reach plc’s Transfer Window Podcast.

“This has been an ongoing situation, but with the departure of Ancelotti who he was very close to, has brought the issue to a head.

“Koulibaly is now seeking a move away from Serie A.

“This has begun an option process led by Carlo Ancelotti at Everton who sees weaknesses in the Everton back line.

“But probably just as interesting, especially given their current form at the back, is Manchester United have made contact with Napoli regarding Koulibaly and the price Napoli are asking.

“This tells us two things. One; Manchester United have decided finally that Lindelof and Maguire are not as dependable as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer.

“I think we saw that in the Watford game at the weekend, when Maguire was beaten once again in an aerial challenge which led to the first goal.

“Interesting, also, that Koulibaly’s valuation is in excess of €65million [£55m].

“It would be a substantial investment for either of the north west clubs to make that bid and satisfy De Laurentiis, who we know does not sell cheap.”