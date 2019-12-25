Reports: Real Madrid star in contact with Jose Mourinho ahead of potential move

According to reports, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has been “in contact” with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho over the possibility of a move during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Spanish news agency El Desmarque claims that Tottenham under Jose Mourinho are preparing to offer Real Madrid €30million plus Christian Eriksen to bring Gareth Bale to the club.

Christian Eriksen, who is apparently a target for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, is out of contract at the end of the season – which is why the Premier League side wants to replace him at the earliest.

And it is being said that Bale himself contacted Mourinho in a bid to make his transfer happen, as he is unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you do not remember, Gareth Bale rose to stardom as a Tottenham player, having played 203 matches for them and scoring 56 goals before completing a €101million move to Real Madrid.

Earlier, the Wales international had voiced his support over the North London side’s controversial decision to hire Mourinho as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement.

“Having Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he’s a serial winner,” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

“Tottenham want to win trophies and I don’t think there’s a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies,” he added further.