Chelsea star rules out January transfer move, confirms ongoing contract talks

Barcelona target Willian has ruled out the possibility of a move during the January transfer window, saying that he loves Chelsea and does not want to leave.

It is Kaveh Solhekol – a Sky Sports football correspondent – who claimed that the Brazilian winger has confirmed that he will not switch between clubs in January. Check out his tweet shared right below:

Interviewed Willian today. Says he’d stay at Chelsea until he’s 40 if he could. Loves Chelsea. Wants to stay. Talks with club about new deal ongoing. Rules out leaving in January. Out of contract in the summer. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 24, 2019

As you can see, Solhekol apparently interviewed Willian on Tuesday, and in the interview, the 31-year-old said that he would stay at Chelsea until he is 40 if he could.

Apparently, he also said that he loves the Premier League giants wants to stay, despite his current deal with the club ending next summer.

Earlier this month, Willian had also confirmed that contract talks with his club are ongoing at the moment.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport, he had said: “I have stated several times my wish is to stay at Chelsea. I like the club very much, I feel very welcomed here, as well as my family, and we love living in London.”

“However, I’m in the middle of the season and I try not to think about it so as not to lose focus on the field. My agent and the club are talking and I hope we can have some good news soon.”

“In transfer windows, it is normal to have bids and speculations, especially for players who are in the final contract. But my focus is 100 per cent on Chelsea and the season,” he concluded.

Willian joined the London side from Russian side Anzhi in 2013 for a reported transfer fee of €35.5million, and has since gone on to make 315 for the Blues, while also winning two Premier Leagues, one Europa League, an FA Cup and a League Cup.