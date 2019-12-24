Reports: Arsenal to battle with Manchester United for signing of Ligue 1 striker

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Arsenal are keen to sign Olympique Lyonnais striker Moussa Dembele in January. Dembele is reportedly a January transfer target for Manchester United as well.

This is according to the French news agency Le10Sport, who has claimed that Arsenal are targeting Dembele’s signing as they are almost sure that either of Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave the club during the January transfer window.

The publication further added that the Lyon striker’s profile “fits perfectly” with the qualities sought by Arsenal, and that the club – which is ready to begin a new life under manager Mikel Arteta – will try to acquire his signature at the earliest.

According to Le10Sport, Arsenal are also willing to offer the exact asking price which Lyon may demand them for the 23-year-old, without conducting any transfer negotiations.

The young forward is in red-hot form at Lyon right now, having found the back of the net ten times in the 17 Ligue 1 appearances which he has made so far this season. Overall, he has featured in 24 games this season and has recorded 10 goals and 2 assists. This came after an impressive 2018-19 season where netted 15 league goals and also provided five assists in 33 appearances.