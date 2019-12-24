Reports: Manchester United dealt huge blow as January target ‘a step away’ from joining Juventus

In a rather unfortunate turn of events for Manchester United fans, it appears that one of their top targets in the January transfer window is set to join Juventus instead.

Tuttosport have reason to believe that Erling Braut Haaland is ‘one step away’ from joining Juventus in January, even though it appeared that he was heading to Old Trafford.

Haaland has been in prolific goal scoring form this season for Red Bull Salzburg, catching the eye in Europe in particular, and appeared to be heading to Manchester United per reports.

However, the rest of Europe was still banking on him making a decision otherwise, and it appears that Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola has done enough to convince the Norwegian that moving to United isn’t the right call.

The report says that his good connections with Juve have resulted in the Bianconeri now becoming the frontrunners to secure his signature, and that the deal is almost done.

Haaland appeared to be heading to Man United also because of the presence of his compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is the current manager of the Red Devils and handed the young striker his debut at Molde.

Despite all the drama however, it appears that United might just fall short in their pursuit to sign the talented forward player.