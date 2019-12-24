Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez accidentally reveals his teammate is leaving next summer

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez may have just revealed that his teammate and Premier League great Fernandinho will leave the Sky Blues at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The Brazilian midfielder’s current contract with Manchester City is all set to expire in the summer, and although there has been no indication of the player supposedly extending his time at the club, leaving had not been mentioned either.

Meanwhile, Mahrez seems to have let the cat out of the bag with reference to Fernandinho’s future at City, in his latest interview with Sky Sports.

The midfielder took part in the interview along with his teammate Benjamin Mendy, and the pair were asked: “Who announced in the summer that this will be their final season at City?”

Mahrez replied quickly as he said, “David and Fernandinho,” upon which the presenter turned to him and nodded, saying: “Yep, David, Silva” before quickly trying to move on.

Meanwhile, Mendy’s reaction to the answer appears to confirm that his pal had just let the secret information slip out of his mouth.

Watch the incident in the video shared right below:

It appears Mahrez accidentally announces it will be Fernandinho's last season at City on Sky Sports Latest YouTube vid 😂. Mendy kind of gives him a "you weren't supposed to say that" look pic.twitter.com/1KYo2iNTlZ — Follow @PrimeHendo (@PrimeHendo) December 24, 2019

As you can see, Mendy simply stood with his hand over his mouth before smiling at Mahrez.

Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Fernandinho himself are yet to make any kind of announcement regarding his future.