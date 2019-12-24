Reports: Manchester United ready to sell Paul Pogba for £52m & Juventus star

Manchester United may have just got Paul Pogba back from injury, but it seems like they could lose the Frenchman once again, this time for good.

Tuttosport are reporting that United could be willing to open talks with Juventus for one of their own midfielders in Emre Can, who has clearly fallen out of favour with current boss Maurizio Sarri.

Juve have been linked with signing Paul Pogba once again for quite a while now, and the Turin club were favourites to sign him alongside Real Madrid in the summer transfer window as well.

They would have to give up Emre Can and cough up £52m however if they want to get their hands on the World Cup winner once more, which may not be such a big problem.

Sarri has a big squad at his disposal this season, and perhaps the quality of someone like Pogba would only elevate their team with players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in good form this campaign.

The report also suggests that Pogba is fed up with life at Old Trafford and would be more than pleased to return to Turin, where he had some wonderful memories before leaving for Manchester.