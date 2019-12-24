5 players who suffered the biggest transfer market value drops in 2019

With only a few more days remaining for 2019 to end, today, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five players whose transfer market values suffered the biggest drops this year.

The top five list consists of three Barcelona stars and two Real Madrid stars – which is not surprising given how the two La Liga giants are the most attention-seeking teams in world football. In the past year, their form had dipped beyond expectations, and that has resulted in these player suffering from deflation as far as the transfer market is concerned.

So, without further ado, here are the biggest loss-bearers in the transfer market in 2019. Read on!

5. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

It has been five months since Marco Asensio has touched a football, as he currently recovering from a knee ligament injury which he suffered in July during a pre-season match against Arsenal. The official diagnosis was confirmed within hours of the player suffering the injury, and it is now being feared that he will be out for the entirety of Real Madrid’s 2019-20 campaign.

Asensio’s absence has affected Los Blancos’ chances quite heavily in both La Liga and the Champions League, but the one who has suffered the most losses is the player himself.

At the start of 2019, the 23-year-old was valued at €80million as per Transfermarkt. But right now, his market value is just €40million. Hence, within a year, the attacking midfielder has lost €40million in transfer market value, making him the fifth in this list.

4. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets is a Barcelona legend by all means. But to be frank, the defensive midfielder has not been in the best of form in recent times.

The 31-year-old’s series of poor performances in the latter half of the 2018-19 season – especially in important matches like the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia – affected Barcelona’s results, as they slumped to a 4-0 loss against Liverpool and 2-1 loss against Valencia.

This, coupled with the La Liga defending champions’ slow start to the ongoing 2019-20 season played a huge role in the deflation of his transfer market value, as it went down from €75million at the start of 2019 to €35million right now – a drop of €40million.

3. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

The second Barcelona star in this list, Ivan Rakitic has been the subject of transfer speculation since the end of the 2018-19 season. Like Busquets, Rakitic was also a part of the team that lost to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final and Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

In the 2019-20 season, the Croatian midfielder dropped down the pecking order of Ernesto Valverde the Barcelona manager, as the likes of Arthur, Arturo Vidal and Carles Alena got preferred over him in the starting XI. And whenever he did get opportunities to perform, Rakitic unfortunately failed to use them to the best effect.

The 31-year-old had a transfer market value of €65million at the start of 2019. But as of December 23, 2019, his value has fallen down to €25millon – a drop of €40million like Busquets and Asensio.

2. Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Until the end of the 2017-18 season, Marcelo constantly made headlines by virtue of his brilliant performances for Real Madrid, in both La Liga and the Champions League. However, post-the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian has failed to impress for both club and country.

His career at Real Madrid reached its lowest point during last season, when the side sacked two managers and got eliminated from both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. In addition, Los Blancos also finished well beyond arch-rivals Barcelona, thereby finishing the season without a single trophy.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, Marcelo is not even the first-choice starter at the club, as Zidane prefers new signing Ferland Mendy over the 31-year-old. His transfer market value also dipped from €70million at the start of 2019 to €20million as of December 23 – a loss of €50million.

1. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/Bayern Munich)

Of all footballers, it is Philippe Coutinho who has suffered the biggest loss in transfer market value, having encountered a loss of €70million between January and December 2019. The Brazilian began the year with a market value of €140million but now, he is available for sale at around €70million.

Coutinho arrived at Barcelona in January 2018 with a lot of hope, but during the one and a half years which he spent at the Camp Nou, he has rarely proved what he is capable of. At the beginning of the 2019-20 season, he was shipped to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on loan, where he has shown signs of recovering his form.

It remains uncertain as to whether the Blaugrana will accept him once he returns to the Camp Nou at the end of this season – but despite of that, he will not find it hard to switch to another club as many teams are still keen to sign him.