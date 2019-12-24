Reports: La Liga giants agree deal for PSG superstar

According to the latest reports, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani have agreed terms with each other ahead of a potential move.

It is AS who reports that Gianluca Di Marzio, a football correspondent for Sky Sports has claimed that Cavani has reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan striker who is all set to end his PSG contract in the summer, will thus play in the Wanda Metropolitano for the next three years, according to Di Marzio.

As of right now, what is not clear in the deal between Cavani and Atletico is when the move would take place.

If it happens in January, the Spanish side may have to pay PSG a transfer fee – while if it happens in July, Cavani would already have reached the end of his contract with the Ligue 1 defending champions, thereby making him a free agent who will be able to join any club he likes. Furthermore, if that happens, Atletico will not have to spend money on transfer fees either.

The report adds that Atletico will be studying the situation immediately and make a final decision on when to sign the 32-year-old, in the days to follow.