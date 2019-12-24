Argentine football club chief confirms talks with Barcelona legend over potential move

Former Argentina international and Chief of Sport at Argentina Primera Division club Estudiantes de La Plata, Juan Sebastian Veron has confirmed that he is in talks with Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta over a potential move to the South American side.

“Today, we can’t say that there are negotiations with Iniesta,” Veron told La Oral Deportiva in a recent interview.

“[But] yes, there are talks.”

“[Trying to sign] Iniesta is something that people will not forget about, regardless of whether it materialises or not.”

“Having Javier [Mascherano – who played with him at Barcelona] in the club is an important fact, not only for Estudiantes but also for Argentine football, for all that he is as a person and a professional,” he added further.

Iniesta enjoyed a brilliant career for both club and country, as he has won almost every major honour in the sport.

The 35-year-old played 674 times in all for the Blaugrana senior team, scoring 57 goals and providing 140 assists. He has also won nine La Liga titles, six Spanish Cups, four Champions League crowns, seven Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups with them and was crowned the best player of Europe in 2012.

Since leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2017-18 season, he had been playing for Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta played 131 matches with the Spain national team as well, and also won the World Cup in 2010 and two UEFA Euro Cups – in 2008 and 2012.

Quotes via Marca.