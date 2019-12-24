Reports: Barcelona set to finance Neymar deal by selling forward for €100m

Barcelona looked primed and ready to announce Neymar Jr as their marquee summer transfer window signing, but rather surprisingly, the deal fell through right at the end. It appears however, that the Catalans still want to bring the Brazilian back to the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Neymar can still come back to the place where he was most successful, and though the finances involved could be messy, it isn’t impossible.

It was long reported that Barca would have to get rid of some of their own talent in order to finance the transfer of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and this report now says that the Blaugrana might have a name ready.

Philippe Coutinho was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich in the summer after failing to impress the Barcelona faithful, and it seems like he has finally turned a corner in his career.

Neymar presented with commemorative jersey ahead of 100th Brazil cap

The Brazilian forward has seven goals to his name this season and is showing some of the form that made him a hot commodity while at Liverpool.

As a result, Barca expect that his current value will not be less than €100m, which means the club will have enough money to pay for the Neymar deal that should be wrapped up in around €180m. Good for all involved?

With the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United still interested, Coutinho could hold the key in Neymar making his way back to La Liga soon.