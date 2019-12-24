Reports: Barcelona star offered to Juventus as possibility of January move increases

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo has reportedly been offered to Juventus after claims that the Catalan giants are looking to offload the Portuguese in the upcoming January transfer window. Semedo joined Barcelona in a deal believed to be worth €35.70m from Benfica in 2017.

The 26-year-old has made 15 La Liga appearances this season, however, if reports from Mundo Deportivo (via A Bola) are to be believed, Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered the full-back to Serie A giants Juventus. The report adds that Mendes will be in Turin to discuss a possible January move for the defender.

Reportedly, Semedo was the subject of multiple offers in the summer transfer window earlier this year but he stayed put. However, it seems that the Catalan giants are ready to offload him in January and will listen to offers.

Manager Ernesto Valverde had claimed that the club aren’t going to make many changes in January but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if a star or two are sacrificed.

“I am not thinking about that, I think about what I have, that is my idea,” Valverde said as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. “I expect the same ones I have, I count on them and I don’t expect any modification.”