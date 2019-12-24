Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic likely to accept Serie A giants’ offer of January move

Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could possibly be on his way back to the club in the upcoming January transfer window. The Swedish star completed a two-year spell with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this year and has since been linked with a move back to Europe.

With Milan struggling in the Serie A – currently 11th on the table with 21 points in 17 matches and only 16 goals scored – they are on the lookout for a striker who can solve their goalscoring issues, even if for a shorter duration of time than they would normally want.

According to reports by Italian news agency ANSA (via Football Italia), they have identified the 38-year-old as a possible target. Ibrahimovic’s official contract with LA Galaxy runs down on 31st December this year and he would be free to join Milan in the January window.

The report claims that Milan have offered the former Manchester United striker a contract but he is yet to take a final decision on the matter. However, he is expected to accept their offer, the report adds.