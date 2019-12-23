Reports: Barcelona make final decision on Lionel Messi’s future

La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly made their final decision on Lionel Messi’s future at the club, by considering handing the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner a lifetime contract at the Camp Nou.

It is Mundo Deportivo who claims that Barcelona have contacted Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, and let him know that they are ready to offer his son a “lifetime contract” in order to extend his stay with the club until his retirement.

Earlier, in 2017, the 32-year-old had signed a deal with the club which would run until July 2021, along with an agreement in place that allowed him to cancel the contract at the end of any season based on what he feels about his physical condition.

And later Barcelona was rumoured to negotiate with the Argentina international over the possibility of a lifetime contract deal, but the six-time Ballon d’Or winner himself claimed that he was not interested.

“At the time there was talk of a contract for life [at Barcelona ], as they did with [Andres] Iniesta, what I said was that I don’t want a contract that binds me. I don’t want to be here if I’m not happy.” Messi was quoted as saying by Mirror.

However, he did state that he would love to remain with the club until the end,

“I want to compete, perform and keep fighting for targets, not being here simply due to my contract. That is why I don’t like [the idea of binding myself to Barcelona]. But here [at Barcelona], I’d stay here all my life,” he had explained.