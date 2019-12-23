Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde gives update on rumoured double transfer in January

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has dismissed rumours of possible winter transfer moves for both Arturo Vidal and Carles Alena after their splendid performance against Deportivo Alaves in the La Liga earlier this weekend.

Vidal and Alena bossed the midfield for Barcelona during their league game against Alaves, which they won 4-1. Vidal also scored what was his fifth goal of the ongoing 2019-20 season, to cap off an awesome performance.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Valverde showered praise on both Vidal and Alena.

“I really appreciate the contribution of the two,” he said, before adding:

“We are fortunate to have many options in the middle third. They have been very good. They will be with us at the beginning of the year. I’m counting on them, of course.”

Previously, Gianluca Di Marzio – a football correspondent for Sky Sport Italia – had claimed that Arthuro Vidal is trying to reunite with former coach Antonio Conte at Serie A club AC Milan. Premier League Manchester United have been linked with the Chile international as well, and it was rumoured that the former Juventus and Bayern Munich ace will force his exit from the Blaugrana in January.

Meanwhile, Carles Alena is also wanted by many top-flight European football clubs, as per various sources.

Quotes via Marca.