Reports: Arsenal eye Napoli forward as major signing under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have a new man at the helm in the form of Mikel Arteta, and with the January transfer window looming large, it appears that he has some plans about players he wants to bring in.

The Gunners are reportedly looking at signing Dries Mertens from Napoli in January, but will face stiff competition from two Bundesliga giants, according to Il Mattino.

The 32-year-old could be available in January for as little as £8.5m, but Arsenal will have to take on both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in order to sign him up.

Arteta says it’s a ‘dream’ to return to Arsenal

Mertens was an important player at Napoli under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, but the Italian boss has since been sacked and joined the Premier League as well, being announced as the new Everton boss.

Perhaps Mertens could follow suit, with reports suggesting that Mikel Arteta rates him highly and would welcome a bit of experience entering the North Londoners’ squad.

The likes of Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette have all struggled in attack this season for Arsenal, so perhaps a fresh face with the CV of Mertens could make a difference.

The Belgian is comfortable playing on the wings as well, and his versatility could prove key to this deal taking place.