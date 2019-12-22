Reports: Manchester United may fail in effort to sign Tottenham play maker in January

Manchester United need an extra hand in midfield as the Premier League season enters its second half, but one of their top targets may not be coming so soon.

The Express are reporting that Christian Eriksen may not move to United as early as the January transfer window because a bid of £20million for the Dane is most likely going to be rejected.

This could be related to the fact that Jose Mourinho wants the play maker to sign a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur, just how he managed to convince Toby Alderweireld to sign a new contract.

“Toby’s statement for me was beautiful, simple: “I couldn’t be happier in another place,” Mourinho said.

“In football now there are some people that it looks like they are sometimes more important than players and the clubs, and these people are very important sometimes in decisions, in solutions.

“In this case the family and the agents were happy to make the player happy. So it was easy.

“Do I want Eriksen to sign as well? The only thing I will tell you about Christian is that I would like him to sign a new contract.

“Apart from that I’m not going to tell you anything.”

Eriksen become a free agent in the summer, so the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus will also be keeping a keen eye on proceedings.